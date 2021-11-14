ICC Could Award 2024 T20 World Cup To USA With Eye On LA Olympics: Reports

As per reports in the Sydney Morning Herald, the ICC is planning to award the United States (USA Cricket) the hosting rights for the Twenty20 World Cup 2024 along with Cricket West Indies. The ICC hopes this move will help the game’s bid for inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Decision on venues for ICC events in the next cycle was imminent, and that an outward, global focus would mean they were more widely distributed than in the recent past. In addition to marking a significant move away from those years, the choice of the US to help host the 2024 tournament would also serve as a launchpad for cricket's long-awaited inclusion in the Olympic Games, starting with LA in 2028 and following up with Brisbane in 2032," The Sydney Morning Herald report read.

If USA cricket does get the right to host the ICC World Cup, it would be the first ICC tournament not hosted by either India, England or Australia since the 2014 T20 World Cup which was held in Bangladesh. As per the plans, the 2024 T20 World Cup is expected to see 20 teams in action as compared to the 2021 and 2022 editions which have and will see 16 teams playing.

ICC set to announce hosts for the next cycle of mega events (2024-2031)

Alongside announcing the hosting rights for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the ICC is also set to announce venues for the next cycle of mega events, which include the two 50-overs World Cups (2027 and 2031), two 50 overs Champions Trophy (2025 and 2029), and three T20 World Cup (in 2026, 2028, and 2030). There will also be the World Test Championship finals in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

India will reportedly host the 2031 ODI World Cup with reports suggesting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to receive the hosting rights for the mega event. With as many as 12 events to be granted with hosting rights, India is likely to at least host a couple of the mega-events with Australia, New Zealand and England too pushing their case. Meanwhile, Pakistan also has shown interest in hosting a tournament in the next cycle, either alone or jointly with another neighbouring country.

Image: Twitter/ ICC