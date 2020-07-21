ICC Delays Next ODI World Cup To Be Hosted By India, Final Likely On November 26, 2023

The upcoming T20 World Cup which was scheduled to be held in Australia later this year has been postponed to 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The T20 World Cup was supposed to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but the country’s cricket board had, in May itself had expressed its inability to host the marquee event amid a second surge of COVID-19 cases.

ICC meeting: The apex cricketing board postpones ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by a few months

The decision was taken in the ICC meeting held on Monday. The ICC has zeroed down a window between October-November 2021 for the postponed World Cup with the final date being November 14. Consequently, the T20 World Cup 2021 has also been pushed to October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022.

In another major development, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was also postponed by a few months. It will now be held in India between October - November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023. According to ICC’s Future Tour Programme (FTP) for the 2018-2023 cycle, the 2023 World Cup was originally scheduled to be played from February 9 to March 26. This is going to be the first time that the competition will be conducted completely in India. India had previously co-hosted three editions of ICC Cricket World Cup in 1987, 1996 and 2011.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will not be the first time that the World Cup will be held in October-November period in the subcontinent. In fact, in 1987, the marque event was held from October 8 to November 8 in India and Pakistan. But, the last two editions of the World Cup in the subcontinent were held during the February-March-April period.

Here are the windows for all three upcoming ICC events

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be played in October-November 2021, with the final on November 14.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in October-November 2022, with the final on November 13.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India in October-November 2023, with the final on November 26.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER