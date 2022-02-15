ICC Doubles Prize Money For Winners Of Women's World Cup In New Zealand

The Internation Cricket Council(ICC) has announced the prize money to be awarded to the winners of the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, scheduled to be played between March 4 to April 3 in New Zealand. The winners of the 2022 edition of the World Cup are set to take home prize money of $1.32 million, which is double the amount awarded to the 2017 champion, England. At the same time, ICC also announced the overall prize money pot for the World Cup, by an official statement on Tuesday.

ICC doubles prize money for World cup winners

As per the statement on ICC’s official website, the runners-up of the tournament will be awarded a sum of $600,000, which is 270,000 dollars more than what India received after losing to England in the World Cup final in 2017. The two losing semi-finalists will receive $300,000 each, while the four teams to exit the tournament from the group stage itself will take home $70,000. Meanwhile, the teams will be rewarded with a sum of $25,000 for every victory they earn in the group stage, from the total allotted money pot of $700,000.

The rise in the prize money can be considered a significant pay hike, as the overall prize pot has also been increased up to 70%. “The overall prize money pot has also seen an increase of 75%, with the eight teams taking home a share of $3.5 million which is $1.5 million more than the previous edition,” explained ICC.

India women hopeful for title win at Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

The tournament is scheduled to begin in the first week of March and the runners-up of the previous edition, India Women’s will be eyeing a title win this time around. India bowed down to England in the summit clash in 2017, as England claimed their fourth title after defeating the India women by nine runs. However, Mithali Raj’s team will be positive about the tournament, as they are already preparing for the big event in New Zealand. The Indian women are currently locking horns with the Kiwi women in a five-match ODI series.