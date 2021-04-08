Last Updated:

ICC Drops Big 'backup Plans In Place' Warning Over T20 World Cup In India Amid Covid Rise

Allardice, while talking to select media agencies, said that the ICC has its backup plans but it is not planning to “activate” them as of yet.

ICC hints T20 World Cup may not be held in India due to COVID-19, ‘back up plans in place’

Image credit: PTI


ICC CEO Geoff Allardice has hinted that the upcoming T20 World Cup may not be held in India if the COVID situation worsens, saying that the cricket’s top governing body has backup plans in place. However, Allardice added that he expects India to host the World Cup as planned. India is currently witnessing the second wave in the country with COVID-19 cases and mortality on a rise. Earlier this week, India reported more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began in late 2019. 

According to ESPNcricinfo, Allardice, while talking to select media agencies, said that the ICC has its backup plans but it is not planning to “activate” them as of yet. Allardice said that at the moment the ICC is preparing for the World Cup to be held in India as planned without any changes, however, if the situation requires it has backup plans ready to be activated. The ICC CEO said that the World Cup is still far away and the immediate focus is on the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to be played between India and New Zealand in June this year.  

'ICC can't guarantee vaccines' 

When asked if the ICC would like cricketers to be vaccinated prior to the T20 World Cup, Allardice said the board is in no position to influence governments across the world to get players vaccinated. Allardice said that the dynamic in each country remains different regarding the availability of the vaccines, supply, and priority level for sportspeople. Allardice said that the ICC will not be able to secure vaccines for cricketers, but it would like players to attend future events after getting vaccinated wherever possible. 

The BCCI will be hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two months with eight teams and hundreds of players and support staff. The world will be watching the tournament closely, including the ICC, and given the prior track record of the IPL governing council, the event should go smoothly without any hindrances, clearing all doubts about India as host of the T20 World Cup. 

(Image Credit: PTI)

 

