ICC Gets Cricket Australia Request For Hosting T20 World Cup 2021 Instead Of 2020: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world and put an end to nearly all sporting activities. Cricket has also suffered during the crisis as several high-profile series and tournaments were either called off or postponed indefinitely. There is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in October-November later this year.

Cricket Australia insisting ICC to let them host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup

Now, there has been another development in the scheduling of the T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings has written a letter to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Financial & Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) requesting that Australia be allowed to host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, instead of 2020.

With this letter, CA has reiterated that they will not be in a position to host the T20 World Cup 2020 which is set to be played from October 18 to November 15. As a matter of fact, the letter drafted by CA specifically requests that Australia should be allowed to host the 2021 edition and not 2022, considering shareholders and commercials at stake.

According to The Times of India, the letter sent has been marked to members of the Financial & Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) only. The CA chairman too is a member of the body while the BCCI is not a part of this committee. The F&CA is headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani, who was promoted to the chair after former BCCI President Shashank Manohar took control of the governing body. It is reported that CA sent that letter a week ago.

However, the ICC sent out an official statement on Wednesday evening stating that reports of a postponement of ICC's Men's T20 World Cup are inaccurate and planning for the event continues in the light of the rapidly changing public health situation.

Eddings' letter says that Australia has thankfully managed to flatten the coronavirus curve, meaning there is greater certainty of being able to play in Australia in 2021. It further stated that this would give India another year to resolve any coronavirus related problems, thus stressing that India should go on to host the 2022 event.

Cricket Australia also said that they had invested heavily in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup to make it the success it was and spent a lot of money on marketing the event. CA further said that given the present financial burden, there will be no guarantee of continued support from the government in 2022 who have agreed to pay US$4.5m for tourism partner rights.

IMAGE COURTESY: T20 WORLD CUP INSTAGRAM