ICC Hall Of Fame: Here's How 'Mankading' Got Its Name From Indian Player Vinoo Mankad

Former India international Vinoo Mankad has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame ahead of the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final. Mankad was amongst one of the ten inductees, who have been named by the ICC in a special edition intake to mark the prestigious history of Test cricket and to coincide with the inaugural WTC final. Mankad played 44 Test matches for India since his debut in 1946 and his most famous feat came against England in 1952 when he scored 72 and 184 and bowled 97 overs in a match.

"The finest Indian left-arm spinner ever."



However, several people might also know Vinoo Mankad because of 'Mankading', which is running out the non-striking batsman while backing up. Mankad is now synonymous with the style of run-out as the term is now popularly known as Mankading when a bowler runs out a non-striking batsman if they leave their crease early before the ball is released. Let's understand why and how Mankading got its name from Vinoo Mankad.

What is Mankading?

Mankading is when a bowler runs out a non-striking batsman if the latter leaves the crease early, even before the ball is released by an in-action bowler. Although the laws of cricket allow bowlers to run out a batsman in the fashion, many enthusiasts and experts consider it to be against the spirit of the game. The first known incident of Mankading occurred during a match between Eton and Harrow in 1850. Several recent incidents of Mankading have been met with divided opinions, mostly in the favour of the batting team.

How Mankading got its name from Mankad?

It was during the 1947/48 tour of Australia when Mankad effected two run-outs in a similar fashion on two different occasions. Mankad first run-out batsman Bill Brown while the latter was backing up during a match between India and Australia XI. Mankad again run out the same batsman for backing up during the second Test match in Sydney. The Australian press lambasted Mankad's decision to run out Brown two times in a similar fashion despite it being considered against the spirit of the game. The Australian press termed the run-outs as "Mankading". Since the incident, the style of run-out is popularly known as Mankading all over the world.

"Vinoo Mankad’s legacy has been to tell the aspiring Indian cricketer to believe in oneself. He was a great proponent of self-belief. He was the one who kept saying to me that you need to keep scoring runs and keep at it. When you get a 100, let that be the knock on the selector’s door. If it is unheard, then score that double hundred and let that knock be even louder. You can have the best technique, but if you do not have the temperament to support it you will not succeed, you have to keep hanging in there and have that self-belief. That was the greatest lesson I learnt from him," Sunil Gavaskar said on Vinoo Mankad's induction.

Vinoo Mankad is one of the only three players in the history of Test cricket who batted in all 10 positions. The former all-rounder went on to coach Sunil Gavaskar, another legendary cricketer, in his later years. Mankad scored 2,109 runs at an average of 31.47 in his Test career and also took 162 wickets at 32.32. The recent induction of 10 former legends into the ICC Hall of Fame list has taken the total tally of Hall of Famers to 103.

