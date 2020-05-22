ICC Has No Answers As To When Cricket Can Resume

The International Cricket Council has failed to provide concrete answer as to when the game can resume.





“ICC Back to Cricket Guidelines” does not provide answers to when the game can resume in different parts of the world, rather provide a framework with practical suggestions on how members can resume cricket in a manner that protects against the risk of transmission of or infection with the COVID-19 virus.

An ICC Statement reads:

ICC talked about the measures for the safe resumption of cricket to assist its member nation to restart cricket activity in their countries as government restrictions owing to COVID-19 start to relax.

The Guideline is a comprehensive document developed by the ICC Medical Advisory Committee in consultation with Member Medical Representatives and provides guidance for the safe resumption of community cricket, domestic professional cricket, and international cricket.

The ICC advises its Members to use these guidelines as the basis to create their own policies for return to cricket activity in compliance, in all cases, with local and national government regulations (which should always take precedence) and to ensure the cricket community applies the necessary safety measures when resuming cricket.

(Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com)