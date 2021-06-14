ICC Inducts Andy Flower, Kumar Sangakkara Into Hall Of Fame Ahead Of India-NZ WTC Final

In a big development, 10 cricket icons including Andy Flower and Kumar Sangakkara were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Sunday. This comes ahead of the first-ever World Test Championship final to be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton. Apart from modern-day greats Flower and Sangakkara, the list comprises cricketers of 4 other eras- South Africa's Aubrey Faulkner and Australia's Monty Noble (pre-1918 era), Learie Constantine of West Indies and Stan McCabe of Australia (1918-1945), Ted Dexter of England and Vinoo Mankad of India (1946-1970) and West Indies' Desmond Haynes and England's Bob Willis (1971-1995).

The induction process comprised the ICC's independent statistician providing a long list of cricketers for each era which was presented to the Hall of Fames Nomination Committee. Subsequently, this panel shortlisted 6 names per time period. The aforesaid cricketers were chosen via online voting by the ICC Hall of Fame Voting Academy comprising living Hall of Fame members, a FICA representative, prominent cricket journalists and senior ICC figures.

As per the international governing body for cricket, these stalwarts have been inducted to celebrate the prestigious history of test cricket. In the process, Andy Flower became the first Zimbabwean cricketer to become a part of the ICC Hall of Fame. Some of the notable cricketers in the 103-member Hall of Fame are Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Anil Kumble, Muttiah Muralitharan, Waqar Younis, Brian Lara, Donald Bradman and Imran Khan.

ICC Hall of Fame special inductions announced to mark the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final



Andy Flower led Zimbabwe's rise

Ranked the number 1 batsman in the world at one point in time, Andy Flower spearheaded Zimbabwe's glorious era in cricket. In his Test career, the wicketkeeper-batsman played 63 Tests scoring 4794 runs at an average of 51.54 while taking 151 catches with 9 stumpings. His unbeaten 232 against India at Nagpur in 2000 remains the highest-ever score by a wicketkeeper in an innings.

6748 runs at an average of 35.34, 141 catches and 32 stumpings in his 213 ODIs showcases his immense contribution in the limited-overs format too. However, his international career came to an end during the 2003 ODI World Cup when he wore black armbands along with pacer Henry Olonga to protest the "death of democracy" in their country. Masterminding England's rise to no.1 in the Test ranking as the coach, he is currently the head coach of Multan Sultans and St Lucia Zouks.

The unstoppable Kumar Sangakkara

A modern-day great who retired in 2015, Kumar Sangakkara amassed over 10,000 runs in both Tests as well as ODIs scoring 63 hundreds in total. Starting off as a wicketkeeper in a star-studded Sri Lankan side, he gradually began to shoulder a large part of responsibility in the batting department ending up as no.3 by the time he hung up his boots. He is Sri Lanka's leading run-getter in Test cricket with 12,400 runs at an average of 57.40- the highest average among all batters to have scored more than 9000 Test runs.

In 2017, he fell merely 16 runs short of striking 6 successive centuries in first-class cricket. Player of the Match in the 2014 World T20 final, Sangakkara became the first non-British person to be appointed as the MCC president in 2019. At present, he is playing a big role in the IPL serving as Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket.