ICC Inducts Shaun Pollock, Mahela Jayawardene And Janette Brittin Into Hall Of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday inducted Sri Lanka's legendary cricketer Mahela Jayawardene, South Africa's Shaun Pollock, and England's Janette Brittin into its Hall of Fame for their stellar contribution during their cricketing days. Mahela Jayawardene was considered one of the finest cricketers ever played for Sri Lanka.

Jayawardene along with Kumar Sangakkara brought many accolades for their country in cricket. On the other hand, Shaun Pollock's contribution both with bat and ball for South Africa pushed him to be one of the greatest players of all time around the world. As per ICC, England's Janette Brittin played 27 Tests and 63 ODIs for England between 1979 and 1998, is among the greatest batters to have played women’s cricket. With Jayawardene, Pollock and Brittin inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame, here is a look at their career.

Mahela Jayawardene

Former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene played 149 Tests, 448 ODIs, and 55 T20Is in his career making total international matches of 652. As per ICC, only India's Sachin Tendulkar has played more international matches than Mahela Jayawardene. Jayawardene has amassed 11,814 runs in Test matches at an average of 49.84. In ODIs, he amassed 12650 runs while in T20Is he scored 1493 with a healthy strike rate of 133.2. In Test. Jayawardene scored 34 centuries, in ODIs he scored 19 centuries while in T20Is he scored 1 century. Among his 34 centuries is the famous 374 – Test cricket’s fourth-highest score – he made in the midst of a record-setting 624-run stand Kumar Sangakkara against South Africa in 2006.

Shaun Pollock

South Africa's Shaun Pollock is considered to be among the top all-rounders that have played the game of cricket. Pollock scored 7386 runs (in all formats of international cricket) and took 829 wickets in international cricket. Shaun Pollock played 108 Tests, 303 ODIs and 12 T20Is across 13 years after making his Test debut in 1995 against England. Pollock's control with the ball made him a valuable asset for the proteas, however, he also delivered with the bat from time to time. Pollock has 2 centuries in Test, while 1 century in ODI. His lone ODI ton came for an Africa XI against an Asia XI in 2007.

Janette Brittin

England's Janette Brittin Brittin played 27 Tests and 63 ODIs for England between 1979 and 1998. Brittin dominated both red and white-ball cricket in an international career that commenced in 1979 and finished in 1998. Janette Brittin played 27 Tests and 63 ODIs for England Women's Cricket Team. In Test, she scored a total of 1935 runs with an average of 49.61, while in ODIs she amassed 2121 runs with an average of 42.42. She had scored 5 centuries in Test and 5 centuries in ODIs. Brittin passed away from cancer at the age of 58 in 2017. She is the 31st England player to join the Hall of Fame.

