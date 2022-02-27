ICC Makes Major Goof Up In IND Vs SA Warm-up Fixture; Declares Wrong Winner, Revises Later

The India women’s cricket team started the warm-up stage of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign by earning a thrilling two-run victory over the South Africa women on Sunday. Meanwhile, alongside India’s win cricket fans also witnessed a major goof-up by the International Cricket Council (ICC) while declaring the winner of the match. As the Proteas women fell short of the win by a mere margin of two runs despite stellar knocks from opener Laura Walvaardt and skipper Sune Luus, ICC showed South Africa winning the match by four runs on the big screen, before revising the result.

Earlier in the first innings of the match, India reached a total of 244 runs at the loss of nine wickets courtesy of a 103 runs century by Harmanpreet Kaur and a knock of 58 runs by Yastika Bhatia. Opener Smriti Mandhana was earlier ruled retired hurt having suffered a blow in her head on a bouncer. At the same time, the bowling unit helped the team’s winning cause by restricting the Proteas woman at 242/7 at the end of the second innings. Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with the best figures of 4/46 in 10 overs, while Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, and Poonam Yadav contributed with one wicket each.

South Africa miss out on the victory over India by a close margin

South Africa ended on the losing side in the Women’s World Cup warm-up fixture after failing to chase the target. Opening the first innings, Tazmin Brits returned to the dug-out on a duck, as her partner Wolvaardt went to score 83 individual runs. Skipper Luus top-scored with 86 runs off 98 balls, while Marizanne Kaap also contributed with 31 runs.

However, except Lara Goodall(18 off 32), all other Proteas batters failed to reach the double digits on the score sheet. Meanwhile, in the bowling department, Ayabonga Khaka’s effort of 3/23 in 7 overs was the best of the team. The India women will now face West Indies on March 1 in the next warm-up fixture, while the Proteas squad locks horns with the defending champions, England women. The Mithali Raj-led team will kick off the Women's World Cup 2022 campaign against the arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6.

Image: Twitter/@ICC