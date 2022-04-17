ICC Men's World Test Championship: Where Do India & Others Stand? What Lies Ahead Of Them?

The current ICC World Test Championship cycle is in full swing, with all teams having completed at least two series. Australia is on top of the rankings with 75.00 percentage points, having won five matches and drawn three in the two series they have played thus far. South Africa, on the other hand, is placed second in the WTC points table with 71.42 percentage points. They consolidated their position after their recent victory against Bangladesh. In the three series they've played so far, the Proteas have won five games and lost two.

With 58.33 percentage of points, the Indian cricket team is in third place. India has won six matches, drawn two, and lost three matches after four series in the current cycle. Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both from the subcontinent, are in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Pakistan has 52.38 percentage points, while Sri Lanka has 50.00 percentage points.

Defending champions New Zealand are placed sixth in the points table with 38.88 percentage of points. The Kiwis have played three series so far, having won two matches, lost three, and drawn one game. West Indies are ranked seventh, followed by Bangladesh and England. All three teams have played three series thus far and have 35.71, 16.66, and 12.50 percentage of points, respectively.

ICC World Test Championship: Points Table

Teams W L D PCT (%) Series Australia 5 0 3 75.00 2 South Africa 5 2 0 71.42 3 India 6 3 2 58.33 4 Pakistan 3 2 2 52.38 3 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 50.00 2 New Zealand 2 3 1 38.88 3 West Indies 2 3 2 35.71 3 Bangladesh 1 5 0 16.66 3 England 1 7 4 12.50 3

What lies ahead for India?

India is slated to play a one-off Test match against England in July this year. The match will be part of the semi-completed six-match series that was played between the two sides in 2021. India is currently leading the series by 2-1. The tour was called off mid-series due to COVID-19 concerns. India will then play a four-match Test series against Australia at home before locking horns against Bangladesh in a two-match series.

Image: BCCI