ICC ODI Rankings: India Eclipse Pakistan After Emphatic 10-wicket Win Over England At Oval

Team India earned a 10-wicket victory over England on Tuesday in the T20I series opener at the Kennington Oval Stadium and improved their position in the ICC ODI team rankings. As per the latest rankings, India moved to third in the ODI team rankings with 108 points to their credit, while Pakistan found themselves at fourth with 106 points. Meanwhile, New Zealand currently sits at the top of the rankings with 126 points, followed by England at second with 122 points.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah yet again proved his brilliance with the ball with a contribution of 6/19 in 7.2 overs, in the first innings of the match. England were restricted on a total of 110 runs, which is their lowest total against the Men in Blue in the 50-over format. Mohammed Shami snared up three wickets, while youngster Prasidh Krishna also contributed with a wicket for India.

In response to the low-scoring target, India cruised to win by 10 wickets within 19 overs, as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten. Rohit hit 78 runs in 58 balls, while Dhawan scored 31 runs in 54 balls. Sharma, meanwhile, continued his unbeaten streak in the format as a captain, ever since he became the full-time skipper earlier this year.

A look at the latest Top-5 ICC ODI team rankings-

Position Team Rating 1 New Zealand 127 2 England 122 3 India 108 4 Pakistan 106 5 Australia 101

India stands that chance to improve its lead over Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention that, Pakistan had reached the no. 3 spot in the ICC ODI team rankings last month, after a whitewash over West Indies. Australia’s series loss to Sri Lanka also helped Pakistan’s cause, but not for long. Pakistan’s stay at the no. 3 spot was a fairly short one, as India now have the chance to further improve their position.

India are due to play two more ODIs against England in their ongoing tour. Following the conclusion of the England series, the Men in Blue will be up against West Indies in a three-match ODI series later this month. If India successfully manages to win the games, they will further push Pakistan down in the rankings.

However, it should also be noticed that if India faces defeat in their remaining two ODIs against England, they could drop back behind Pakistan. The Pakistani squad will play their next ODI assignment on August 16 against the Netherlands. Pakistan will travel to the Netherlands for a 3-match ODI series in August.

(Image: AP/@indiancricketteam/Instagram)