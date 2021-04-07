ICC ODI Rankings: Pak's Babar Azam Inches Closer To Virat Kohli's Throne, 5 Points Away

While the wait for Virat Kohli's 71st century continues to be prolonged, his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam has been creeping silently closer to the Indian captain's throne, which has been reflected in the latest ICC ODI rankings. Azam, often compared to Virat Kohli, now just five points behind the Indian captain with 852 rating points to his name in the ICC ODI rankings. Meanwhile, King Kohli continues his reign at the top with 857 rating points to his name.

However, the Pakistani has threatened Kohli's top spot with some nerve-wracking knocks in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa away from home. Azam, who led his team to victory in the first two ODIs, scored a century in the first one and played an innings of 31 runs in the second game.

In the third ODI which is currently underway, the Pakistan skipper notched up another half-century and might just overtake Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper heads into the IPL followed with the World Test Championship, keeping him out of action from ODIs. At the start of the South Africa vs Pakistan series, Babar Azam was more than 30 points behind Kohli in the ICC ODI rankings.

Notably, the ICC ODI Rankings also features India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma, who holds the third spot on the table with 825 points to his name. The top 10 list also features Australia's Aaron Finch, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Quinton de Kock. In the bowling department, Trent Boult holds the ace position with 737 points followed by Mujeeb ur Rahman and Matt Henry. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sits on the fourth position with 690 points just above Kagiso Rabada.

ICC ODI Rankings: Full Table

In the ICC T20 Rankings, Babar Azam sits two spots above Virat Kohli on the third position whereas the Indian skipper holds the fifth rank with 762 points. The table is topped by England's Dawid Malan followed by Aaron Finch on the second position. The top 10 list also features KL Rahul just behind his skipper Virat Kohli on the sixth spot.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.