ICC ODI Rankings: Where Do Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Rank In Latest Update?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retained their respective No.2 and No.3 slots in the ICC rankings for ODI batters. Former Indian skipper Virat has 836 rating points while the 34-year-old Rohit is placed below him with 801 points. Pakistan all-format skipper Babar Azam is the No.1 ranked ODI batter with 873 points.

The 33-year-old Kohli recently took part in the three-match ODI series against South Africa after being removed as the skipper in the 50-over format. In three matches, Kohli scored 116 runs at an average of 38.66 with two half-centuries to show for his efforts. The right-hander even bagged a duck in the second ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl.

After November 2019, Kohli is still waiting to get his 71st century in international cricket. He last scored a century for India in the Day-Night Test against Mominul Haque's Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli is currently third in the list of all-time highest century makers at the highest level after Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

Rohit Sharma has yet to play an ODI since March 2021

Rohit, on the other hand, missed out on the entire ODI series against the Proteas after he sustained a hamstring injury. Sharma last played for India in an ODI back in March 2021 against England in Ahmedabad. Having scored 29 tons and 43 fifties, Sharma is 795 runs short of becoming the sixth Indian cricketer with 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are the other five batters in the 10,000 ODI club.

In the ODI rankings for bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah is placed at seventh and is the highest-ranked Indian in the list. Bumrah picked five wickets in the ODIs against South Africa at a decent economy rate of 4.56. Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is placed at No.9 with 231 rating points.

ICC Rankings: Men's ODI Batting Rankings

1. Babar Azam (PAK) - 873

2. Virat Kohli (IND) - 836

3. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 801

4. Ross Taylor (NZ) - 801

5. Quinton de Kock (SA) - 783

Image: PTI