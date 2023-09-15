ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Post Williamson's Recovery, New Zealand Have Fresh Injury Scare

Ahead of the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, New Zealand received a major boost in the form of Kane Williamson's return to the squad for the upcoming ODI mayhem. Williamson coming back to marshall the troops yet again would strengthen the Kiwi side in the World Cup and the mission of going one better than the previous two editions poses is definitely on-board. However, it is not all rosy for the Blackcaps as just before the start of the carnival, the team has been hit with a fresh injury scare.

Mitchell Santner suffers injury scare

In the quest to peak at the right moment, the New Zealand team is currently in England playing highly competitive games. The visitors started on a great note and prevailed in the first match without any trouble. However, the second contest proved to be much more challenging and aside from losing the game, the team witnessed one of their biggest assets Mitchell Santner incurring a potential knee injury.

No serious damage

Santner was sent for scans immediately and it turns out nothing serious has been inflicted. NZ coach Gary Stead is optimistic about Santner's availability in the future. Here's what he said after 2nd match, during a media address.

“Mitch had a full scan on his knee, which he landed on when he took that catch in the last game at the Ageas Bowl,” Stead said. “It's come back positively, which is good for us. He's just got quite a bit of swelling around the knee still, which they think is a joint problem. It's nothing more than that.”

While Santner’s absence is a concern, Stead was happy with the return of Trent Boult. The left-arm fast bowler has picked eight wickets on his two appearances in this tour.

“It's great to have Trent back: he brings a lot of energy and a lot of skill to the top of the order for us. In the two games he has played, he has shown his ability as a world-class player to topple England.”