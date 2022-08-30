ICC ODI World Cup Super League Points Table: Updated Standings After AUS Beat Zimbabwe

Australia’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 kicked off with a five-wicket win for the visitors in the ODI series opener. The Aussie squad picked up a five-wicket win with a dominating performance in both the innings and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, Australia restricted Zimbabwe to the score of 200 runs and chased down the total in 33.3 overs. Australia also earned crucial points in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table.

With the win, Australia earned 10 points and is currently placed 9th in the standings with a total tally of 80 points. The Aaron Finch-led team has returned with eight wins after playing 13 games. Zimbabwe currently finds itself placed at the 12th spot with 35 points in 19 games.

England leads the ICC ODI World Cup Super League standings

Meanwhile, the reigning world champions, England top the points table with 12 wins, five defeats, and a no-result to their name in 18 games. While England’s points tally stands at 125, they are closely followed by 2nd placed Bangladesh, who have earned 120 points so far. Pakistan is placed in the 3rd spot with 12 wins in 18 games, while New Zealand has earned victories in 11 games so far after playing 12.

Team India is placed 5th in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League standings

The Indian cricket team is placed at 5th with 11 wins from 15 games. India’s points tally stands at 109 as they have been penalized a point for slow over-rate. It is pertinent to mention that the top eight teams in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League standings will earn direct entry to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in India. Being the hosts, India has already qualified for the coveted quadrennial event.

Australia is placed below Afghanistan and West Indies in the points table

India is followed by Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table, who have earned 100 points so far with 10 wins in 12 games. West Indies are placed at 7th with 88 points, courtesy of nine wins and two penalty overs, whereas, Australia are placed at 8th. Under the Super League, each team is awarded 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a defeat.