As per the latest standings of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League, Team India are in seventh place after an outstanding 10-wicket win over England on Tuesday. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as he smacked a fantastic 76-run unbeaten knock off just 58 deliveries, an innings that included six fours and five sixes.

His knock was crucial in helping the Men in Blue chase down a meagre target of 114 in just 18.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing ENG vs IND ODI series. With the latest standings of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League released, here is a look at how the competition works and how are Team India placed in comparison to other teams.

Team India in 7th in ICC ODI World Cup Super League standings

While Team India are ranked third as per the latest ODI standings, they are only seventh when it comes to the standings of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League. With 79 points after 12 matches, they are a point behind the West Indies (21 matches) in sixth and 46 points behind England, who have scored 125 points after having played 18 games.

What is the ICC ODI World Cup Super League about?

The ICC ODI World Cup Super League is a brand new competition in this format, which takes place over two years. The intention of this tournament is to increase the stakes when it comes to bilateral series. In the first edition of the tournament, this league will decide the teams that will feature in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

13 teams are set to take place in this competition which includes 12 full member nations. The Netherlands earned their place as the 13th team by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship back in 2017. Since India are the hosts of the ICC World Cup in 2023, they along with the top seven will automatically qualify for the tournament. Meanwhile, the remaining five teams will compete in a qualifying tournament.

How does the ICC ODI World Cup Super League work?

Each team of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League will play three matches against eight other teams. Four of these series will be at home and four will be away. However, not all the teams will play everyone, as the fixtures will be determined by the parameters of the existing Future Tours Programme (FTP) between members. Each team will get 10 points for a win, five for a tie or no result or abandoned match, and no points for a defeat. Moreover, teams will also be deducted points for slow over rates.