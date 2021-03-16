ICC Poke Fun At MS Dhoni, Lasith Malinga To Celebrate 10 Years Of 2011 Cricket World Cup

The ICC 2011 World Cup is still etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans. The marquee event was held in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and it served fans with blockbuster contests. The MS Dhoni-led side played exceptionally well throughout the competition and ultimately clinched the coveted championship trophy after beating Sri Lanka in the final of the event at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The International Cricket Council recently shared a special post to celebrate 10 years of the event.

2011 World Cup: ICC's special post to celebrate the historic event

Taking to their Instagram account, the ICC shared a picture where MS Dhoni is seen sporting the iconic Lasith Malinga hairstyle. The Sri Lankan fast bowler has carved a niche for himself in international cricket with his remarkable bowling performances over the years, and his curly locks are also a major part of his identity. In the photograph shared by the ICC, former India captain MS Dhoni was seen rocking the famous Malinga look.

The ICC labelled the morphed picture as 'MS Malinga' and also suggested that the particular player can effectively bowl stunning yorkers, while he also can dispatch the ball a long way with helicopter shots. Considering the immense popularity of the two cricket players, the picture seemingly delighted the fans. Here is the post shared by the ICC -

Lasith Malinga retirement news

The speedster has already called it quits from Test matches and ODIs but is still keen to play T20 cricket for Sri Lanka. However, much to everyone's surprise, the 37-year-old announced his retirement from franchise cricket ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The cricketer was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team in the cash-rich league since his debut and has made 122 appearances for the franchise and has picked up 170 wickets. While responding to the Lasith Malinga retirement news, the franchise had mentioned how they would still want the player to be associated with them in a non-playing capacity in the future.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2021

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings side are considered to be one of the most consistent teams of the T20 competition. However, they surprisingly had an underwhelming season last year where they finished at the penultimate position. They will be keen to stage a turnaround in the upcoming edition, and several players including captain MS Dhoni have commenced training in Chennai for the same.

