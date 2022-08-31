Last Updated:

ICC T20I Rankings: Hardik Pandya Jumps 8 Places To Rise To Best-ever Spot After Heroics Vs Pakistan

ICC Rankings: Hardik Pandya claimed 3/25 and made 33 not out from just 17 balls, showing how vital his impact will be in India's T20 World Cup campaign later in the year in Australia.

Press Trust Of India
India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya has jumped eight places to a best-ever fifth position on the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings after his excellent outing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup here.

Elsewhere, Afghanistan's blistering start to the Asia Cup tournament has not gone unnoticed, with a number of players rewarded in the updated rankings.

An ICC release said Rashid Khan's push for the No.1 bowler position has been helped with a two-spot jump to third (708 points), over fellow leg-spinners Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (716) is next in Rashid's sights, though Josh Hazlewood (792) boasts a strong margin at the top of the list.

Rashid's compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman meanwhile has entered the top- 10 with a seven-spot move up the rankings (660), currently edged out for eighth by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (661), whose 4/26 against Pakistan helped the men in blue for victory.

There were no new entrants in the T20I batting top ten, though there was a push from Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, moving up to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two.

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai's innings of 23 (26) and 37 (28) led to a three-spot rise to 14th (611). Teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz meanwhile moved up five spots to 29th.

There were several shuffles across the other two formats, with Ben Stokes' role in England's victory over South Africa leading to moves up in all three Test ranking lists.

Making a hundred and taking 2/17 and 2/30, Stokes moved up nine spots on the batting rankings to 18th (668), five spots to 38th on the bowling rankings (540), and up to second on the all-rounder list (360). Ravindra Jadeja (384) holds on to the top spot.

There were no moves of note in the top ten of the ODI rankings, though the first match between Australia and Zimbabwe saw shuffles lower down.

Wesley Madhevere's half-century in Townsville led to a 38-position climb, with fellow Zimbabwe teammate Richard Ngarava also making a move. in the bowling rankings.

After a strong showing in Australia's victory, young all-rounder moved 82 places on the bowling rankings, and 56 places in the all-rounder list. PTI AH AH KHS KHS

