ICC Rankings: Team India batsman Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form in international cricket in the year 2023 and has already hit five centuries. The young Indian opener till now has scored four international centuries in the white ball format which came against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Gill also hit a double hundred against the Kiwis in Hyderabad in January 2023.

Shubman Gill is now inching quickly toward the first spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings and now has reached the fifth spot with 733 rating points. Gill was sitting at the sixth spot before this and has left Aussie greats like David Warner and Steve Smith behind. The right-handed India opener is also now the highest-ranked Indian batsman on the list.

Shubman Gill becomes the highest-ranked Indian ODI batsman

Shubman Gill played two Tests against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and managed to hit his second Test century in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill will be an important member of the Indian team as far as the the World Test Championship and the 2023 One-Day World Cup are concerned. If we have a look at the other batsmen in the top 10 list, Virat Kohli, the former captain of India is at the 9th spot with 714 points and team India skipper Rohit Sharma has also benefitted from one spot and is at number nine with a rating of 704.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam sits at the top spot in the ODI rankings with 887 rating points whereas South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen sits at the second spot with 777 rating points.

The bowlers' ranking has also seen a change. Mohammed Siraj who was the top-ranked bowler till now has come down to the second spot despite his match-winning performance in the first ODI vs Australia. With a rating of 713, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has risen to the top spot. Trent Boult of New Zealand comes in second place with a score of 708. A few days ago, Mohammad Siraj ranked first, but with a rating of 702, he has moved down to number three. The speedster's performance in the oingoing ODI series against Australia has not been very good so far.