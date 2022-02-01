ICC Rankings: Mithali Raj Ascends To Number 2 Spot In ODI Batting Charts

The ODI and Test captain of the India women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj found herself in the headlines on Tuesday for reaching the no. 2 spot in the latest ICC women’s batting rankings in the ODI format. The 39-year-old cricketer has a total of 738 points to her credit and sits second to Australian player Alyssa Healy with 750 points. The veteran skipper last played an ODI for India during the three-match ODI series in Australia in September 2021 and her rise in the ranking was a direct result of South African player Lizelle Lee missing out on the ongoing ODI series against West Indies.

Lee was ruled out of the series following her testing positive for COVID, however, her absence has worked in favour of Mithali, who overtook the former despite not playing a single match in 2022. Mithali is currently gearing up for the upcoming five-match ODI series against the Kiwis in New Zealand, scheduled to be played from February 11 to February 24. Following the conclusion of the ODI series, she will lead the Indian women’s cricket team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, which commences on March 4 in New Zealand.

Smriti Mandhana retains the no. 6 spot in ICC women's ODI batting rankings

Meanwhile, alongside Mithali, opener Smirti Mandhana is the only other Indian player to find herself in the top 10 rankings. As per the latest rankings, Mandhana sits sixth on the list with a total of 710 points to her credit. Mandhana was recently awarded the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021 for her brilliant performances for the Women in Blue across all formats.

Deepti Sharma ascends to fourth in ICC women’s ODI all-rounder rankings

At the same time, India’s veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami sits second in the ICC women’s ODI bowling rankings with 727 points. Poonam Yadav was previously placed in the 12th position, however, as per the latest rankings, she has lost one place and sits 13th in the list. On the all-rounder’s front, Deepti Sharma has gained one place in the ICC women’s ODI all-rounder rankings and is currently placed fourth in the table with 299 points.

(Twitter Image: @ICC)