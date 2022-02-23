ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav & Venkatesh Iyer Make Huge Gains In T20I Charts

Indian middle-order batting duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer, both of whom were in top-notch form against the West Indies in the recently concluded bilateral series, have made huge gains in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Suryakumar Yadav was the leading run-getter scoring 107 runs from three games at a strike rate of 194.55 and was also named the 'Player of the Series' while Venkatesh Iyer scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 184. Suryakumar Yadav registered scores of 34*, 8 and 65 while Iyer scored 24*, 33 and 35*.

Suryakumar Yadav has moved up by 35 places and is placed at the No. 21 spot of the ICC T20I rankings while Venkatesh Iyer has moved by massive 203 places and now finds himself at No.115 in the rankings.

India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav ruled out due to hairline fracture

Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the IND vs SL tour due to a hairline fracture the BCCI confirmed. Not just SKY but Deepak Chahar has also been ruled out due to a right quadriceps injury.

"Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday," the BCCI wrote in a statement.

The BCCI however has not named any replacements for the duo and is likely to continue with the same squad. The series will provide an opportunity for all players to showcase their skills and put up a show before the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The absence of Suryakumar Yadav could also mean that Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda could get their chances in the Indian middle-order and can push for their selection as a finisher alongside Venkatesh Iyer.

IND vs SL: Updated Indian squad for T20I series

Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

(Image: BCCI)