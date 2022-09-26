ICC Rankings: Team India Consolidate Position As World No.1 With Series Win Over Australia

The Indian cricket team defeated the reigning World Champions Australia by six wickets in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. With the series victory in the final T20I, India earned their 21st T20I win of the year and achieved the milestone of most wins by a team in a calendar year. Stellar half-centuries by Surykumar Yadav and Virat Kohli helped India clinch a final-over thriller and also bettered the team’s record in the latest ICC Men’s T20I team rankings.

With the series win, India bettered their ranking by one point, which extended their tally to 268 rating points. The Men In Blue now lead the rankings by seven points from their closest rivals England, who have 261 points to their credit. England’s loss to Pakistan in the 4th T20I also helped India better their record.

England and South Africa hope to better their rankings

The England vs Pakistan series is currently tied at 2-2 and the final three matches will make more changes in the rankings ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in October. South Africa are placed third in the team rankings with 258 points, while Pakistan follows at fourth with equal points. Pakistan have the chance to reach No. 2 in rankings if they defeat England in the remaining three T20Is.

England will remain second if they win one of their remaining games, while South Africa will have the chance to better their ranking when they face India in the three-match T20I encounter that kicks off on September 28. Meanwhile, New Zealand are placed fifth in the T20I team rankings with 252 points, ahead of the tri-nation series which also features Pakistan and Bangladesh. Following the loss to India, Australia dropped one point with their tally reaching 250.

All eyes now fixated on upcoming T20 World Cup 2022

However, the World Cup defending champions Australia will look to better their ranking when they play two T20Is against West Indies and three T20Is against England. The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to kick off on October 22, with Australia vs New Zealand match. On the other hand, India will kick off their campaign on October 23 in a high-octane match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Men's T20I rankings: How do the top six teams look like?