ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Slip In T20I Batting Charts, Markram Gains 8 Places

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently updated the rankings for the T20 batsmen and there are some big movers both up and down. The biggest mover is definitely South Africa's Aiden Markram who has been in sensational form so far, he scored 40 off 36 against Australia and then 51 off 26 when he hit two fours and four sixes as he achieved his half-century at a strike rate of 196.15. India's Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have slipped up one spot and two spots respectively.

While newly ranked fifth Kohli did manage to score a half-century in his last match, Team India did end up losing. Rank eighth KL Rahul did not show his batting form as he has at the IPL 2021 but, there is still time for the opener to prove himself.

England's Dawid Malan stays top of the charts as Pakistani opener Babar Azam stays second but, closed the gap a little and Mohammad Rizwan jumped three spots after some decent performances. Australian opener Aaron Finch has gone down three spots after some poor displays and so has his fellow countryman Devon Conway. West Indies' Evin Lewis holds his spot at ninth but could drop if his team do not start performing soon. In tenth is Afghanistan's Hazrathulla Zazai who has been doing well for them and will be hoping to carry on those performances.

ICC T20I Batting Rankings

Rank Change Player Team Rating 1 - Dawid Malan England 831 2 - Babar Azam Pakistan 820 3 +8 Aiden Markram South Africa 743 4 +3 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 727 5 -1 Virat Kohli India 725 6 -3 Aaron Finch Australia 720 7 -2 Devon Conway Australia 714 8 -2 KL Rahul India 684 9 - Evin Lewis West Indies 679 10 - Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 671

ICC All-Rounder Rankings

In the all-rounders' rankings, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan moved to first and jumped 20 points ahead of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi who dropped to second. Shakib has been in superb form as he is the highest wicket-taker and the third-highest run-scorer at the ongoing T20 World Cup with 118 runs at an average of 29.50 and 11 wickets in four innings with a superb economy rate of just 4.73

Rank Player Team Rating 1 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 295 2 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 275 3 J.J. Smit Namibia 161 3 Glenn Maxwell Australia 161 5 Zeeshan Maqsood Oman 160 6 Richard Berrington Scotland 151 7 Khawar Ali Oman 147 8 Wanindu De Silva Sri Lanka 139 9 Rohan Mustafa UAE 138 10 Mitchell Marsh Australia 135

Image: t20worldcup.com