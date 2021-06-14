ICC Responds Unfavourably On Ravi Shastri's 3-match WTC Final Idea; Points System Changing

As Team India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the historic ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final from June 18, the demand to amend the format of the WTC Final is echoing around the world. In fact, Team India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri in a pre-departure press conference had suggested that a 'best of three finals' would have been ideal to decide the winner of the inaugural Test Championship. Even India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh suggested similar change in the format of WTC Final. Now, the ICC has responded to the suggestions on the WTC format.

ICC calls Ravi Shastri's 'best of three finals' suggestion unrealistic

ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice on Monday during an interaction with select media outlets responded to Ravi Shastri's suggestion over WTC Format. ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said that best-of-three finals would be a great way to decide winners in WTC, however, it is not realistic.

"In a perfect world, a three-Test series would be a great way to decide the WTC but the reality of the international cricket schedule is such that we are not going to get a month. Blocking out a month for all team tournament final isn't realistic, so that's why one-match final was decided upon. Why it's quite exciting is it brings in something new. We have a one-off Test match to decide we have the best Test team in the world."

'Like it or not, draw is a fair result', says ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice

Another question that has been frequently raised over WTC format is ICC keeping draw as an option. Geoff Allardice backed his decision for joint-winners in case of a draw and said, "One of the idiosyncrasies of Test cricket is that draw is a result. We didn't want to start the final with one team having to win and one team looking for draw," he said.

"Both teams start on Friday even and five playing days to get a result and we have a reserve day so that if time is lost, it can made up on the reserve day. It isn't a six-day Test match. And after five days if we don't get a winner, whether you like it or not, draw is a fair result in Test cricket," added Geoff Allardice.

World Test Championship points system to undergo a change for the next edition

The much-debated World Test Championship points system is set to undergo a change during the second edition where all teams will get "same standardised number of points" for winning a game rather than the 120 allocated per series, ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice said on Monday. During the last cycle, the value for each series was 120 points where a two-match India-Bangladesh series had 60 points for a win while a four-match India-Australia Test series had 30 points in-store per victory.

However, during the last phase with a lot of series cancelled, ICC reverted to the percentage points system whe`re a team's ranking was calculated on the basis points divided by the number of matches played.

"We have looked at this at the end of this cycle as well and we have the second cycle starting in a month and a half and there will be some tweaks to the points system. We can put in a standardised number of points for per Test match, so that it doesn't matter whether it's a two Test series or a five-Test series, so same number of points will be available for each match that's played. But every team will be judged on percentage of points its wins and not on total," Allardice explained.

While COVID-19 did wreak havoc on the calendar, an India-New Zealand final after taking all postponements into account is a fair result, he said. "One of the things that happened during this cycle was that it became evident that not everyone was going to complete their six series as a result of postponements due to COVID," he reasoned.

"Because we have had teams playing uneven number of series, we made it a point to tweak the points system and make it as fair as possible and make sure that it reflected the matches that we did play rather than being influenced too heavily by the series we didn't play."

(Image Credits: PTI/@ICC/Twitter/AP)

(Story Inputs: PTI)