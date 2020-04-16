ICC Reveals Picture From Ind-Aus Game In Hyderabad Nominated For MCC's Photo Of The Year

Quick links:
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday posted an image on Twitter prior to an India vs Australia match in Hyderabad in 2019, which has been shortlisted for the 2020 Wisden-MCC Cricket Photo of the Year contest. The photograph, clicked by Rob Cianflone, sees people operating the scoreboard inside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
📸 2020 Wisden-MCC Cricket Photo of the Year short-list— ICC (@ICC) April 15, 2020
Photographer: Rob Cianflone
Photo: A general view of the scoreboard operators during an ODI between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/hg5vI8qht5
Also Read: SRH All-rounder Vijay Shankar 'frustrated' With IPL 2020 Postponement
😲😂— Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) April 15, 2020
Wow outstanding photography ... LOVE YOU MCC LOVE YOU CRICKET AND ALSO LOVE INDIAN CRICKET TEAM— Pradumna Chakraborty (@PradumnaChakra1) April 15, 2020
Also Read: BCCI Informs Franchises About Deferring IPL Indefinitely After Lockdown Extension: Report
Also Read: ICC Seeks $23.7 Million Dues From BCCI For Hosting T20 World Cup In 2016: Report
Having postponed the IPL 2020 during the first phase of India lockdown, the BCCI on Thursday confirmed that the IPL 2020 has been shelved until further notice. The decision was largely influenced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the India lockdown until May 3. The IPL 2020 postponed decision was taken after discussions were held with franchises over a conference call on Tuesday. The IPL tournament was earlier scheduled to start on March 29, only to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also Read: Won't Agree To Asia Cup Cancellation To Accommodate IPL: PCB Chairman Mani
The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected the IPL 2020 season but will put the Hyderabad Cricket Association in financial trouble. According to a report published by Sportstar, the Hyderabad Cricket Association, who hosts SRH's home matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, are set to face a loss of ₹3.5 crore if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled.