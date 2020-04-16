ICC Reveals Picture From Ind-Aus Game In Hyderabad Nominated For MCC's Photo Of The Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday posted an image on Twitter prior to an India vs Australia match in Hyderabad in 2019, which has been shortlisted for the 2020 Wisden-MCC Cricket Photo of the Year contest. The photograph, clicked by Rob Cianflone, sees people operating the scoreboard inside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

📸 2020 Wisden-MCC Cricket Photo of the Year short-list



Photographer: Rob Cianflone



Photo: A general view of the scoreboard operators during an ODI between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/hg5vI8qht5 — ICC (@ICC) April 15, 2020

Fans react to ICC's post on 2020 Wisden-MCC Cricket Photo of the Year

Wow outstanding photography ... LOVE YOU MCC LOVE YOU CRICKET AND ALSO LOVE INDIAN CRICKET TEAM — Pradumna Chakraborty (@PradumnaChakra1) April 15, 2020

IPL 2020 postponed: BCCI confirms future of the tournament

Having postponed the IPL 2020 during the first phase of India lockdown, the BCCI on Thursday confirmed that the IPL 2020 has been shelved until further notice. The decision was largely influenced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the India lockdown until May 3. The IPL 2020 postponed decision was taken after discussions were held with franchises over a conference call on Tuesday. The IPL tournament was earlier scheduled to start on March 29, only to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2020 postponed: Hyderabad Cricket Association set to lose crores of money

The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected the IPL 2020 season but will put the Hyderabad Cricket Association in financial trouble. According to a report published by Sportstar, the Hyderabad Cricket Association, who hosts SRH's home matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, are set to face a loss of ₹3.5 crore if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled.