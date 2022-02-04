ICC Shares Hilarious Video Of Medical Staff Tripping Over Fence During U-19 WC Game; Watch

In a funny video uploaded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its official Instagram handle that has now gone viral, a medical staff member can be seen crashing down after her colleague attempted but failed to climb over an advertisement barrier. The event transpired during a match of the ICC U-19 World Cup tournament, which is now taking place in the Caribbean. As seen in the video, a medical staff member can be seen losing his footing while attempting to jump over the fence. However, when the staffer fails to clear the fence cleanly and collides with the board, his colleague is knocked down as a result of the impact.

"Oh, I wouldn't advice doing that. Ohh sir, Oh gosh! It's all gone over. I think we better get the reserve medics out. He may need some treatment. Well done, sir. Absolutely top effort that to get there as quickly as possible," commentator Alan Wilkins was heard saying in the background.

"Medical assistance ✅ Football skills ✅ Jumping over the fence? Well, almost #CWC19," ICC wrote in the caption. The video has already garnered more than 2,00,000 likes on Instagram alone. The video has become a hot topic on the internet with netizens now flooding the comment section of the post. "At least he tried," wrote one individual.

India and England to lock horns at ICC U-19 World Cup finale

Coming back to the U-19 World Cup, India and England are all set to face each other in the final of the competition. England reached the final after defeating Afghanistan in its penultimate match on February 1, while India entered the summit finale after beating Australia on February 2. India, the most successful team of the tournament, will be playing its fourth consecutive final on Saturday. England, on the other hand, will play its second-ever U-19 World final after winning its maiden title in 1998.

Meanwhile, Australia and Afghanistan are slated to lock horns in the third-place playoff this evening at Coolidge Cricket Stadium in Antigua. Australia have an upper hand over Afghanistan, winning two out of three games against the team in the last four editions of the U-19 World Cup since the war-torn country started sending its youth team to the competition.

Image: ICC/Instagram