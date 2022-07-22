Serbian bowler Ayo Mene-Ejegi is trending on social media for his distinctive celebration style. On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) published a video of Mene-Ejegi, where he can be seen celebrating the fall of wickets against the Isle of Man in a unique manner. Mene-Ejegi was seen performing a somersault in the footage before lying still on the ground like a deadman. The post has garnered more than 3,00,000 likes on Instagram alone.

Mene-Ejegi put on an amazing performance against Isle of Man as he picked four wickets for 30 runs at an economy rate of 7.50. Mene-Ejegi's unique celebration came in the 16th over of the opening innings after he dismissed George Burrows for 60 runs to register his 100th wicket in the shortest format. Mene-Ejegi dismissed Joseph Burrows for a duck in the next ball before picking Dollin Jansen's wicket on the final delivery of his over.

Serbia vs Isle of Man

Earlier in the game, Mene-Ejegi had dismissed Isle of Man opener Adam McAuley for four runs in the second over of the innings. Mene-Ejegi also effected a run-out in the match as he dismissed Matthew Ansell for 2 runs in the 17th over. Despite Mene-Ejegi's incredible performance, his team failed to win the game as the Isle of Man restricted them to 97/7 in 20 overs after setting them a target of 166 runs. The Isle of Man had scored 165/7 in 20 overs in the first innings of the match.

George Burrows was the highest run scorer for the Isle of Man as he hit 60 off 46 balls in the first innings. His knock included eight boundaries. Nathan Knights, Carl Hartmann, and Edward Beard also contributed by scoring 27, 23, and 23 runs respectively. The rest of the batting lineup was dismissed cheaply for a single-digit score. Alister Gajic and Mark Pavlovic picked one wicket each for Serbia.

In the second innings, Simo Lvetic finished as the highest run-scorer as he hit 29 off 35 balls. Mark Pavlovic was the second highest run-scorer for Serbia thanks to his 18 off 16 balls. None of the other batters were able to cross the 12-run mark for the Serbian side. Serbia eventually lost the match by 68 runs. George Burrows was named the player of the match.

(Image: @ICC/Instagram)