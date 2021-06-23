ICC Stats Reveal Why IND Vs NZ WTC Final Clash Is Mother Of All Tests Since 2006

The ICC World Test Championship final contest between India and New Zealand was supposed to be the ultimate Test in every sense and the latest statistics reveal the match has lived up to the expectations. The WTC final has turned out to be an amazing contest between the bat and the ball. According to the ICC, which cited CricViz data, the WTC final clash has registered the seventh-lowest expected Balls per Wicket (BpW) since the ball tracking era began in 2006, which was expected with the kind of bowling attack both teams boast. However, none of those matches, that registered lower BpW than the WTC final game since 2006, have seen a lower actual dismissal rate, showing the quality of batsmen on both sides.

Only six Tests in the ball tracking era (2006) have seen a lower Expected Balls Per Wicket (i.e. more threatening bowling) than this. None of the six have seen a higher Actual BpW (batsman surviving the bowling) than this one. This is stupidly high quality cricket. #INDvNZ #WTC21 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 22, 2021

The high-quality cricket that has been on the show in the final of the World Test Championship should not come as a surprise, given five of the top-10 batsmen in ICC Men's Test batting rankings are playing in the game. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (2nd), India captain Virat Kohli (4th), Rohit Sharma (6th), Rishabh Pant (6th), and Henry Nicholls (8th) are part of the squads playing in the WTC final. Also, note that all the bowers, except for all-rounder Colin deGrandhomme, feature in the top-20 ICC Men's Test bowling rankings. Ravi Ashwin (2nd), Tim Southee (3rd), Neil Wagner (5th), Jasprit Bumrah (11th), Trent Boult (13th), Ravindra Jadeja (16th), Ishant Sharma (17th), Mohammed Shami (18th), Kyle Jamieson (20th).

Day 5 of WTC final

Day 5 of the World Test Championship final saw New Zealand resume batting at 101/2. By the end of the first session, the Blackcaps had lost three wickets in the form of Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling. Kane Williamson stayed on the crease and forged some really important partnerships at the end to help New Zealand cross the 200-run mark. After Williamson got dismissed for 49 runs, pacer Tim Southee scored a useful 30 to provide the Kiwis a lead of 32 runs. Ravindra Jadeja wrapped up New Zealand's first innings by dismissing Southee in the 100th over.

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma started the third innings after tea. Tim Southee trapped Gill lbw in the 11th over for just 8 runs. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara put up a good partnership before the former was dismissed lbw by Southee again. Rohit had scored 30 off 81 balls. Kohli joined Pujara in the middle and the duo stuck until the play was called off for the day. India finished at 64/2 in 30 overs with a lead of 32 runs. Kohli and Pujara will resume batting for India on the reserve day (Day 6), which came into effect after the opening day of the final was washed out.

(Image Credit: ICC)

