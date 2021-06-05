ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Will 'move To UAE', Claims PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani: Reports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has recently said that the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) instead of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that the remaining leg of the IPL 2021 that was indefinitely suspended with immediate effect last month due to coronavirus concerns would be played in the UAE in September-October.

T20 World Cup 2021 UAE

“The ICC T20 World Cup, which was supposed to be held in India, is now going to the UAE. India is forced to hold the remaining IPL 2021 matches in UAE also", said Ehsan Mani as quoted by thenews.com.pk.

T20 World Cup 2021 update

Meanwhile, neither BCCI nor the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made an official call regarding the same. In fact, the BCCI had also sought more time from the ICC before taking a final call on whether India will remain the host country for the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2021 schedule

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 is the seventh edition of the tournament which comes five years after the last event which was held in India in 2016. As many as sixteen teams from across the world will be competing in the competition, including Papa New Guinea as the newest qualified nation. The teams that will battle it out in the T20 World Cup 2021 are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

Apparently, the seventh edition of the showpiece event in T20 Cricket was originally scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November last year. However, it was eventually postponed to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken in the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting that was conducted in July. The tournament decider will be played on November 14.

As of now, India will once again be hosting the event. They had hosted it back in 2016 where a spirited West Indies team led by Darren Sammy had won a record second title after getting the better of favourites England in an edge-of-the-seat thriller at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.