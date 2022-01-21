The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released the fixture list for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The competition will pit 16 teams against each other for the chance to win the coveted trophy. 12 of those 16 teams are already confirmed while another four will advance following a qualification round. The matches will be held in seven different locations from October 16 through November 13.

The tournament will be played in two rounds. The First Round will consist of eight teams including four confirmed sides in the form of Sri Lanka, Namibia, Scotland, and the West Indies. The remaining four teams will join them following a Global Qualification process. Group A's winner and Group B's runner-up will join Group 1 in the Super 12 stage, while Group B's winners and Group A's runner-up team will join Group 2 in the Super 12.

The Super 12 round will begin on October 22 with defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, followed by another clash between England and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium. Meanwhile, India will start its 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The knockout stage is scheduled to begin on November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the first semi-final will be played. The second semi-final match will be held at Adelaide Oval on November 10. The final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Super 12

Group 1: England, New Zealand, Australia, and Afghanistan.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

Image: ICC