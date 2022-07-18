ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How Do Final Fixtures Look Like After Zimbabwe Win Qualifier B?

Zimbabwe on Sunday beat the Netherlands in final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Both Zimbabwe and Netherlands had already qualified for the first round of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after they reached the semi-final stage of Qualifier B. The final was held to determine their group for the first round of the T20 World Cup. After the final on Sunday, Zimbabwe has been drawn into Group B with West Indies, Ireland, and Scotland, while the Netherlands has been drawn into Group A with Sri Lanka, Namibia, and UAE.

The United Arab Emirates and Ireland had advanced to the first round after finishing first and second respectively in the Qualifier A of the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Let's take a look at what the final fixtures look like after Zimbabwe won Qualifier B.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: First Round

The top two teams from each group in the first round will advance to the Super 12 stage, which features the top eight teams in the ICC Men's T20I rankings.

Group A Group B Sri Lanka West Indies Namibia Scotland UAE (Qualifier A winner) Ireland (Qualifier A runner-up) Netherlands (Qualifier B runner-up) Zimbabwe (Qualifier B winner)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Super 12s

The top-eight teams in the ICC Men's T20I rankings have qualified for the Super 12 stage with Australia gaining an automatic qualification due to their status as hosts.

Group 1 Group 2 Australia India England Pakistan New Zealand South Africa Afghanistan Bangladesh Group A winner Group B winner Group B runner-up Group A runner-up

Australia are the defending champions courtesy of their win at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. The first round of the upcoming competition for Group A and Group B is set to begin on October 16. The first round will last until October 21 at which point the Super 12 stage of the tournament will commence.

The winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B will be moved into Group 1 of the Super 12 stage, while the winner of Group B and the runner-up of Group A will be drawn into Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. The opening match of the main event is scheduled to take place on October 22 between Australia and New Zealand. On November 13, the final will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

