ICC T20 World Cup 2022: List Of 16 Nations That Will Play The Tournament In Australia

Australia is the defending champion, having won the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 16.

Image: t20worldcup.com


Zimbabwe and Netherlands have won their respective semifinal games in the T20 World Cup Qualifier on Friday to seal the final two berths at the T20 World Cup in Australia. The Netherlands defeated the United States of America, while Qualifier host Zimbabwe beat Papua New Guinea to secure the two available spots at the upcoming T20 World Cup. 

Netherlands and Zimbabwe will now play the final of the Qualifier on Sunday to determine their group for the opening round of the T20 World Cup. The winner of the Qualifier will be drawn in Group B with West Indies, Ireland and Scotland for the opening round of the competition, while the loser of the Qualifier will be placed in Group A with Sri Lanka, Namibia, and UAE. 

The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super 12 stage, which consists of the top eight teams in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. The qualified teams will face Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa in the Super 12 stage. 

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: List of 16 teams that will travel to Australia

Host Australia (Automatic qualification)
Top 11 teams from the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Namibia, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies

Top two teams from Global Qualifier A

 

 Ireland and United Arab Emirates

Top two teams from Global Qualifier B

 Netherlands and Zimbabwe

 Teams that will battle it out for four berths in the Super12 stage

Group A Group B
Sri Lanka West Indies
Namibia Ireland
UAE Scotland
Netherlands/Zimbabwe Netherlands/Zimbabwe

Teams already confirmed for the Super 12 stage

  • Australia (Host) 
  • Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh
  • England
  • India
  • Pakistan
  • New Zealand
  • South Africa

Australia is the defending champion, having won the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 16 with the opening round for Group A and Group B. The opening round will last until October 21 following which the main event with Super 12 teams will begin. Australia and New Zealand are slated to play the first game of the main event on October 22. The final is scheduled to take place on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

(Image: t20worldcup.com)

