ICC T20I Player Rankings: Virat Kohli Reclaims Fifth Spot, Buttler Advances To 19th Place

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has gained a massive 47 rating points to move up to the fifth position in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting ranking. The right-handed batsman, who scored two back-to-back unbeaten fifties in the last two T20Is against England, had lost 11 points after he got out for a duck in the first match on March 12. Kohli scored an unbeaten 49-ball 73 in the second T20I and an unbeaten 46-ball 77 in the third T20I match to improve his ranking on the ICC table.

Despite Kohli’s swashbuckling performance, India lost the third T20I to England by 8 wickets. English batsman Jos Buttler smashed an amazing 52-ball 83 to help his team secure a lead in the five-match series. Buttler also gained in the latest T20I batting ranking, as the Somerset batsman moved five places up to the 19th position, just two ranks below his career-best 17. Another English batsman Jonny Bairstow moved two slots up to 14th position as he scored an unbeaten 40 runs in the third match.

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant gain in latest ranking

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer and his teammate Rishabh Pant have gained massively in the latest ranking as they both moved more than 30 places up to sit at 31st and 80th positions respectively. KL Rahul remains the top-ranked Indian batsman in the Men’s T20I batting ranking despite having back-to-back poor performances in the ongoing series. India spinner Washington Sundar moved to the 11th position in the bowler's ranking with career-best point of 631.

Meanwhile, English fast bowlers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Sam Curran have all gained in the latest men’s ranking. Archer moved 43 places up to 34th position, Wood moved 59 places up to 39thposition and Curran moved 41 places up to 74th position. Several West Indies players, after the recent series win against Sri Lanka, have also improved their rankings in the latest MRF T20I batting ranking, which include names such as Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, and Darren Bravo.