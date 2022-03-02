ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Loses Spot In Top 10; Shreyas Iyer Makes Huge Gain

Following outstanding batting performances in India vs Sri Lanka T20I series last month, Shreyas Iyer has made a significant jump in the ICC T20I batsmen's rankings. The 27-year old smacked three consecutive unbeaten half-centuries to increase his ranking by 27 spots to the18th place.

Iyer amassed an impressive 204 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 174 as India whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series. However, the same cannot be said for former India captain Virat Kohli, who dropped out of the top 10 after being rested in the same series. Meanwhile, new skipper Rohit Sharma also dropped down two spots in the ICC rankings to 13th after managing to just score 50 runs from three innings against Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer's fantastic performances in IND vs SL T20I series

Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role in helping Team India dominate the three-match T20I series as his three back-to-back fifties put the game out of reach for Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue won the first T20I by 62 runs, with Iyer contributing 57 runs from just 28 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and two sixes.

🔹 Rashid Khan breaks into top 10 ODI bowlers

🔹 Pathum Nissanka moves to No.9 in T20I batters’ list



The 27-year old put up an even more impressive performance in the second T20I as he smacked 74 runs from just 44 balls, an inning that included six fours and four sixes. He also ended up winning the player of the match as India went on to win the match by seven wickets.

Iyer put up another player of the match performance in the third T20I as he smashed a third consecutive half-century. The Indian middle-order batter scored 73 runs from just 45 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and a six. The Indian team will hope that Iyer can replicate a similar form in the IND vs SL Test series, having been included in the squad.

Virat Kohli set to play 100th Test match against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th Test match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali after being rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Even though this will be the first time that the 33-year old would not lead the side since 2014, he is expected to receive a warm reception from the Mohali crowd after the BCCI has permitted 50% of spectators to attend the match.