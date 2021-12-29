ICC Test All-rounders Rankings: Aussie Pacer Mitchell Starc Overtakes England's Ben Stokes

The International Cricket Council released the latest ICC Men’s Test allrounder rankings on Wednesday, which saw many prominent cricket faces moving up and down the rankings. Among the cricketers, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc made headlines for overtaking England allrounder Ben Stokes in the ICC Men’s allrounder rankings in the Test format of the game. Following his impressive performance in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series, Starc reached a total of 321 points in the rankings and found himself in fourth place, while Stokes stands sixth with a total of 321 points to his credit.

Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes' performance in the Ashes 2021-22 series

In the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series, Starc stands at the top of the wicket-takers list with a total of 14 dismissals to his name in three matches. He has showcased his all-rounder abilities by scoring a total of 117 runs, which includes an unbeaten effort of 39 runs. He has batted at an average of 58.50 and has made his case as an allrounder. At the same time, Stokes has contributed with four dismissals so far in three matches and has scored 101 runs in total at an average of 16.83.

Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes' Test numbers

Meanwhile, having made his Test debut for Australia in 2011, Starc has dismissed batters on 269 occasions in 64 matches, while scoring 1713 runs with the bat. Meanwhile, Stokes made his Test debut for England in 2013 and has scored 4732 runs in total in 74 matches, while also contributing with 167 dismissals. However, Stokes’ struggle in recent times has led to Starc rising above him in the ICC Test allrounder rankings.

Ravichandran Ashwin sits second in the ICC Test bowling and allrounder rankings

Alongside the allrounder rankings, ICC also released the Men’s Test bowler rankings, where Starc is placed at the ninth position. Among other cricketers in the list, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finds himself in the second position of bowler’s rankings. Ashwin has also contributed from the bat regularly for India, which slots him second in the ICC Men’s Test allrounder rankings. At the same time, Ashwin’s spin partner Ravindra Jadeja is placed third in the rankings.

