ICC Test Rankings: Smith Overtakes Williamson For No 1 Spot, Kohli Placed At No 4

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith has regained the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Notably, this is the first time since the Boxing Day Test that the dynamic batsman has reached the pinnacle of the rankings. In doing so, Smith has overtaken New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who is set to lead his side in the World Test Championship Final against India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting June 18.

Steve Smith dethrones Kane Williamson to reclaim top spot in ICC Test rankings

The reason behind Kane Williamson's fall is because he missed the recently-concluded second Test vs England at the Edgbaston owing to an injury. Moreover, he scored just 13 runs in the first Test at Lord's which resulted in a five-point reduction. At the moment, Smith is at the top with 891 points to his name whereas Williamson has 886 points. The former Australian captain has now been at the top for 167 Tests played worldwide in total, only behind Garry Sobers (189 matches) and Viv Richards (179 matches).

Smith and Williamson are followed by Marnus Labuschagne (878) and Virat Kohli (514) at No. 3 and 4 respectively. Notably, Williamson and Kohli are set to feature in the India vs New Zealand WTC Final which will give them an opportunity to leave the Australians behind and move up in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Steve Smith pulls out of Australia's squad for West Indies and Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Steve Smith has pulled out of Australia's upcoming tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. The reason behind Steve Smith's withdrawal is the elbow injury that has been troubling him for a while now. With some time off from cricket, the former Australian captain will continue to nurse his injury. Besides Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson have also opted to stay out due to different reasons.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

