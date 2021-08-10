ICC To Push For Cricket's Inclusion In Olympics, Sets Los Angeles 2028 As 'primary Target'

Despite being the second-largest populated country in the world, India has failed to make an impact in Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 saw the Indian contingent winning seven medals in total however the country still lags behind other countries of the world when it comes to competing in most Olympic sports. There is one sport, where India has proved itself to be the powerhouse i.e cricket and with the International Cricket Council (ICC) pushing for the inclusion of the sport in the Olympics, the cricket-crazy country can wish to see its cricket team compete for a podium finish.

ICC bids for cricket in Olympics

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday confirmed its intention to bid for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games. According to the ICC press release, the cricketing body has convened a Working Group to lead the bid on behalf of the sport which will be focused on cricket becoming part of the Olympic family for LA 2028, Brisbane 2032 and beyond.

England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Ian Watmore will Chair the ICC Olympic Working Group and he will be joined by the ICC Independent Director Indra Nooyi, Chair of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ICC Associate Member Director and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council Mahinda Vallipuram and Chair of USA Cricket Paraag Marathe.

ICC can confirm its intention to push for cricket's inclusion in the @Olympics, with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles being the primary target.



More details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2021

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “Firstly on behalf of everyone at the ICC, I would like to congratulate the IOC, Tokyo 2020 and the people of Japan for staging such an incredible Games in such difficult circumstances. It truly was fantastic to watch and captured the imagination of the world and we would love for cricket to be a part of future Games". He further said, "Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket’s long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 per cent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics. Clearly, cricket has a strong and passionate fanbase, particularly in South Asia where 92% of our fans come from, whilst there are also 30 million cricket fans in the USA. The opportunity for those fans to see their heroes competing for an Olympic medal is tantalising".

Earlier Hindustan Times in its report had stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also showing their support towards cricket in Olympics 2028. The report stated that the Indian board is open to the prospect of cricket’s inclusion as an 8-team medal sport for men and women in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Why cricket is not in Olympics: when cricket will be included in Olympics

The sport of cricket was played in the summer games was way back in 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris. The only two teams that played the match was Great Britain and hosts France and it was the British team who came out victorious. If you are wondering as to why cricket is not in Olympics, well the sport did have a huge fan base back then just like the present day. The sport has done no good when it comes to becoming a part of the Olympics either. While cricket is played in 105 countries across the world, only fewer teams have Test status. Moreover, the World Cup (the sport’s marquee tournament) only features a maximum of 10-12 teams.