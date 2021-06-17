ICC To Support UNICEF's COVID Relief Efforts In South Asia; Launches Fundraiser

The International Cricket Council - the top body in the sport - announced on Thursday that it will be using the occasion of India vs New Zealand World Test Final to help raise funds for UNICEF's emergency COVID-19 response in South Asia. Much like the Pat Cummins donation for corona from earlier in the year, the ICC has chosen to sponsor a worldwide body instead of local or government-related initiatives in the country. Working through its 'Cricket for Good' initiative, the ICC will launch their campaign during the inaugural World Test Championship Final on June 18.

UNICEF South Asia Covid relief takes centerstage at Ind vs NZ WTC Final

Considering the massive toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken in South Asia and the popularity of cricket in the subcontinent, the ICC has decided to use the highly anticipated Ind vs NZ WTC Final as a platform to help raise funds for COVID-19. According to the official statement by the ICC, "All funds raised through the campaign and received by UNICEF will be used for the UNICEF COVID-19 emergency response in South Asia". The method of fundraising will be in the form of donations from fans.

The ICC plans to urge viewers to donate to the UNICEF South Asia Covid relief by leveraging its 'audience base on its digital channels' and also by displaying joint appeals for donation on its digital platforms, LED perimeter boards and replay screens at the venue. Along with this, fans can also help out by purchasing the special COVID-19 relief range of apparel that the ICC and Tech Mahindra, the merchandise partner for the WTC Final - have launched. 10% of the proceeds from each sale will go to the UNICEF South Asia COVID relief efforts.

Pat Cummins donation for coronavirus in India

While still in India for the IPL 2021, Australian bowler Pat Cummins won hearts with his announcement that he would be donating $50,000 (i.e approximately Rs 37.3 lakh) to the PM Cares Fund, in order to help hospitals around the country purchase oxygen supplies. Cummins later took to Twitter to say that upon some examination he had chosen to divert his funds to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. His donation spurred on a heap of action, with Aussie legend Brett Lee and Cricket Australia also joining in to make sizeable donations.

WTC Final date and time

The Ind vs NZ WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario. Virat Kohli and co. will take the field at 3:00 PM IST, 10:30 AM local time in the UK and 9:30 PM by New Zealand time.

