ICC U-19 World Cup: BCCI, Vaughan Lauds Team India's Semi-final Heroics Against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday congratulated the India U19 team who entered the final of the U-19 World Cup which is being currently held in the West Indies. The India U19 team defeated Australia U19 by 96 runs on Wednesday to set up the final clash against the strong England team. India U19 skipper Yash Dhull, and Shaik Rasheed were instrumental in the semifinal win with the skipper himself leading the team from the front scoring century.

U-19 World Cup: Michael Vaughan, BCCI congratulated the India U19 team

Dhull became the third Indian captain to hit a hundred in the tournament history after the illustrious Virat Kohli (2008) and the prodigious Unmukt Chand (2012), who also hail from Delhi. The International Cricket Council tweeted an image of Yash Dhull and captained it 'A captain’s knock from Yash Dhull'. On the other hand, the BCCI in its tweet wrote

WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE! 💪 👌



India U19 beat Australia U19 by 9⃣6⃣ runs & march into the #U19CWC 2022 Final. 👏 👏 #BoysInBlue #INDvAUS



This is India U19's 4th successive & 8th overall appearance in the U19 World Cup finals. 🔝



Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/tpXk8p6Uw6 pic.twitter.com/tapbrYrIMg — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2022

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also full of praise for the Indian boys who put up a clinical performance against Australia in the second semi-final of the U-19 World Cup on Wednesday. Michael Vaughan in his tweet wrote

India U19s batting looked high class … The future looks secured for the Indian Team .. Yash Dhull looks exceptional .. #U19WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 2, 2022

Recap of India vs Australia U-19 World Cup semi-final clash

The entry into the semi-final of the U-19 World Cup was India's 4th successive and 8th overall in the tournament. After losing early wickets skipper Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed stitched together a very important partnership that laid the foundation of Team India's victory. Dhull completed his century before unfortunately getting run out for 110 runs. Vice-Captain Shaik Rasheed missed out on a century as he was out for 94 runs off 108 balls. the 200 run partnership propped India to 290 for five after opting to bat.

Indian bowlers were spot on right from the start of the Australian innings as they kept on chipping with wickets at a crucial junction. while pacers Rajvardhan Hangargekar (0/26) and Ravi Kumar (2/37) were impressive in the first powerplay the spinners kept the pressure on the Australian batting lineup with Nishant Sindhu (2/25), Vicky Ostwal (3/42) and Kaushal Tambe (1/32) bowling brilliantly to bowl Australia out for 194 in 41.5 overs. For Australia Lachlan Shaw's was the saving face as he score a fine half-century but wasn't enough to help the team reach the target.