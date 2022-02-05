ICC U-19 World Cup Final: India Vs England Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI

India U-19 cricket team is all set to clash against England in the final match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antique on Saturday. Yash Dhull led the team from the front against Australia during the second semi-final on February 2, by scoring a knock of 110 runs in 110 balls in the first innings. At the same time, England U-19 reached the finals after defeating Afghanistan by 15 runs(D/L method) in the semi-final.

India vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup final: Team News

India has been unbeaten so far in the tournament and heads into the summit clash on Saturday on the back of a mammoth win in the semi-final. While Dhull and SK Rasheed stitched a double century stand for the third wicket to set a strong target of 291 runs for Australia, the bowlers launched a lethal attack on the Aussie batters in the second innings. The Aussies were bowled out on a total score of 194 runs, as Vicky Ostwal picked up the maximum wickets.

On the other hand, during the first semi-final between England and Afghanistan, the former scored only 231 runs in the first innings at the loss of six wickets, however, ended up defending the total. With the match reduced to 47 overs per side, Afghanistan managed to score only 215 runs after losing nine wickets in 47 overs and found themselves on the losing side. George Thomas, George Bell, and Alex Horton displayed resilience with the bat by scoring individual half-centuries, while Rehan Ahmed starred with the ball for England.

India vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup final: Dream11 Predictions

India U19 Probable Playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19 Probable Playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden

India vs England Fantasy Team: Dinesh Bana, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Yash Dhull(c), SK Rasheed, William Luxton, Tom Prest (vc), Jacob Bethell, Nishant Sindhu, Ravi Kumar, Joshua Boyden, Vicky Ostwal

India vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup final: Top Picks and Fantasy Tips

Tom Prest is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, as he has scored 292 runs in five matches with the highest-knock of 154* runs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored the maximum runs for India, courtesy of his efforts to score 278 runs in five matches with the help of a century and a half-century.

Yash Dhull is the second-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament as the skipper has amassed 212 runs in 3 matches, including his century in the previous match.

Joshua Boyden is the highest wicket-taker for England so far in the tournament, having picked 13 wickets in five matches, with the best figures of 4/16.

Vicky Ostwal has picked the maximum wickets for India by picking up 12 wickets in five matches, with the best figures of 5/28.

(Instagram Image: @ICC)