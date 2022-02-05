ICC U-19 World Cup: How Have India, England Fared Against Each Other In Previous Editions?

The India U-19 cricket squad is all set to fight for the coveted ICC U-19 World Cup 2021/22 trophy against the England side, in their record eighth tournament final appearance at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday. India reached the summit clash of the tournament after beating Australia by a massive margin of 96 runs in the second semi-final. On the other hand, England defeated Afghanistan by 15 runs in the first semi-final to reach their first U-19 World Cup final in over two decades.

India vs England head-to-head record in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup

Both teams head into the tournament decider on Saturday riding high on an unbeaten run in the ongoing edition of the U-19 World Cup. However, in terms of head-to-head clashes, the Yash Dhull-led side has a clear advantage over England in terms of wins. While both teams have faced each other in a total of eight U-19 World Cup matches, India emerged victorious on six occasions and England on two. In terms of the overall win/loss record, India has won 37 out of 49 matches in total, while England won only on 11 occasions.

Which team is ahead of the other heading into the Summit Clash?

In the last five U-19 ODI matches India and England played against each other, the Men In Blue have successfully earned victories in three matches. However, the English side defeated India by eight wickets in their previous encounter during the Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in England in 2019. Meanwhile, India will be looking to continue their winning momentum during the World Cup final on Saturday, eyeing a record fifth U-19 World Cup title win. Whereas, England will be eyeing their second-ever U-19 World Cup trophy while facing India at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

India vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Players to watch out for

Tom Prest, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Yash Dhull, Joshua Boyden, and Vicky Ostwal are some of the players who will be highly expected to contribute to their teams on Saturday. Prest is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, as he has amassed 292 runs in five matches with the highest knock of 154*, while Angkrish has scored the maximum runs for India, having scored 278 runs in five matches with the help of a century and a half-century.

Meanwhile , Yash Dhull is the second-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament as the skipper has amassed 212 runs in 3 matches, including his century in the previous match. Joshua Boyden is the highest wicket-taker for England so far in the tournament, having picked 13 wickets in five matches, with the best figures of 4/16. Vicky Ostwal has picked the maximum wickets for India by picking up 12 wickets in five matches, with the best figures of 5/28.

