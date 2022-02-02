ICC U-19 World Cup, India Vs Australia: Live Streaming Details, Probable XI, H2H Record

India U19 are set to face Australia U19 in the second semi-final match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup with the winners set to face either England U19 in the final. The second semi-final match of the ICC Under19 World Cup match between both teams will take place at Coolidge Cricket Ground. Both the teams will be entering the contest on the back of crushing victory in their respective quarterfinal match. Here's a look at India vs Australia live streaming and other in the ICC Under 19 World Cup details.

ICC U19 World Cup: Where to catch India vs Australia live on TV

The match between India U19 and Australia U19 will be live telecast on Star Sports Network. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm IST on Wednesday, February 2.

Where to catch India vs Australia live streaming

The live streaming of India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup semi-final match will be taking place on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star Network.

India U19 vs Australia U19: Probable XIs

India U19 Probable XI: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Raj Bawa, Siddarth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Australia U19 Probable XI: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Tobias Snell (wk), William Salzmann, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Tom Whitney

India U19 vs Australia U19 H2H record

Both India and Australia have met at the Under-19 World Cup seven times, with India emerging victorious on five of those occasions. Australia hasn’t beaten India at the U19 World Cup since 1998 with the first win coming back in 1988. India has gone on to beat Australia in 2000, 2012, 2018 and 2020 editions of the tournament.

India U19 vs Australia U19 match preview

The youngsters of Team India have had a memorable U19 World Cup so far as they have stayed undefeated until now. The Yash Dhull led team have won all 4 matches in the tournament so far. Team India's bench strength has also performed well after they lost more than half of the players due to COVID following the first game against South Africa. They will look to continue their winning momentum and reach final but for that, they have to overcome the Australian team.

Australia U19, on the other hand, also had a great run in the tournament so far. Out of the 4 matches, they have gone on to win 3 matches and lose the only match against Sri Lanka. Coming to the venue chasing teams have had an upper hand at this venue and hence, winning the toss and fielding first should be an easy choice for both the captains.