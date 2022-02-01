ICC U19 WC: South Africa Player Plucks A Stunner; ICC Labels It 'catch Of The Tournament'

South Africa's U-19 cricketer Andile Simelane pulled off an amazing catch during the 5th place playoff match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Simelane took the catch in the ninth over of the opening innings after South Africa lost the toss and were forced to field first. Protea bowler Matthew Boast bowled one outside the off-stump following which Sakuna Liyanage edged the ball, which went flying towards the second slip, where Simelane was waiting to take the catch.

After Liyanage failed to guide the ball towards the third man, it went flying towards the second slip, where Simelane jumped and took the amazing catch. The ball even bounced off Simelane's palm before the South African fielder dived backwards and prevented the ball from touching the ground, thus pulling off the brilliant catch. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has now dubbed the effort as the "best catch of the tournament".

The ICC shared a video of the catch on its official social media handles, where it captioned the post saying, "Andile Simelane - catch of the tournament?" The footage has received more than 2,61,000 likes on Instagram alone. Fans turned to the comment section of the post to hail Simelane for taking the fantastic catch. One individual went as far as to call Simelane the next Jonty Rhodes. Rhodes is a former South African cricketer, who is known for his amazing fielding skills.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Coming back to the match, the Sri Lanka U-19 side posted a total of 232/6 in 50 overs. Lanka skipper Dunith Wellalage scored a magnificent century to help his side post a 230-plus target. Wellalage scored 113 off 130 balls before being dismissed by Kwena Maphaka. Ranuda Somarathne scored 57 off 70 balls, while Shevon Liyanage hit 29 off 54 balls to contribute to the total. Maphaka picked three wickets, while Boast scaled two wickets. Dewald Brevis also picked a wicket to his name.

In reply, South Africa were bowled out for just 167 runs. Sri Lanka bowlers restricted South Africa under 38 overs to win the match by 65 runs. Gerhardus Maree top-scored for South Africa with his 44 off 43 balls. Treveen Mathew, Shevon Daniel, and Raveen de Silva picked two wickets each. Wellalage was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: ICC/Instagram