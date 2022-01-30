ICC U19 World Cup: Earthquake Tremors Hit Stadium Amid Ireland Vs Zimbabwe Game

In an interesting event, the Queen’s Park Oval stadium at the city of Trinidad witnessed a mild earthquake on Saturday while the under-19 cricket World Cup’s plate semi-final match between Ireland and Zimbabwe was being held. Zimbabwe was batting when mild tremors were felt around the stadium. However, it had no impact on the play as zero damage was reported in the area.

The Queen’s Park Oval stadium at the city of Trinidad witnessed a mild earthquake during the under-19 World Cup’s semi-final was on. While the players on the pitch chose to ignore the same, the commentators in the stadium mentioned the tremors they experienced during the live broadcast. The event was also captured on camera as the front-on camera showing the action began to shake furiously during the game’s broadcast.

Earthquake at Queen's Park Oval during U19 World Cup match between @cricketireland and @ZimCricketv! Ground shook for approximately 20 seconds during sixth over of play. @CricketBadge and @NikUttam just roll with it like a duck to water! pic.twitter.com/kiWCzhewro — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) January 29, 2022

Irish spinner Matthew Humphreys was bowling the fifth bowl of the sixth over to Brian Bennett when the tremors occurred. Although a few players seemed to feel the movement, the play was not halted as Bennett played a defensive shot, and continued to dispatch the next ball to the boundary. However, Andrew Leonard, who was the commentator of the game addressed the tremors and said that they were experiencing an earthquake.

"We are... I believe we are having an earthquake right now. In the box. We are indeed having an earthquake (laughs). It felt like not just a train going by behind us, but the whole Queen's Park Oval media centre rocked," the ICC commentator said as soon as the cameras at the stadium began to wobble. Trinidad and Tobago is one of four countries that are co-hosting the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe

Ireland and Zimbabwe were put against each other on Saturday after finishing third in their respective groups. In the match that experienced the tremors, Zimbabwe managed to score only 166 in 48.4 overs. Brian Bennet was the team’s highest scorer with 37 runs followed by David Bennet. Most of the remaining batsmen managed to score only single digits forcing the team to settle for a low score.

Ireland managed to chase down the total in the 32nd over with only two wickets loss. Opener Jack Dickson formed a strong partnership with two-down batsmen Tim Tector scoring 78 and 76 respectively. The two batsmen carried the team to victory with ease. The final for the World Cup title takes place on February 5 in Antigua. Meanwhile, India made its way to the Super League semi-final beating Bangladesh by five wickets.

Image: Twitter_@cricketworldcup