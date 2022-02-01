ICC U19 World Cup, England Vs Afghanistan: Live Streaming Details, Probable XI, H2H Record

England U19 are set to face Afghanistan U-19 in the first semi-final match of the ICC U19 World Cup with the winners set to face either India U19 or Australia U 19 in the final. The first semi-final match of the ICC U19 World Cup match between both teams will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Both the teams will be entering the contest on the back of incredible victory in their respective quarterfinal match in the ICC Under 19 World Cup. Here's a look at England vs Afghanistan live streaming details.

ICC U19 World Cup: Where to catch England vs Afghanistan live on TV

The England vs Afghanistan first semi-final match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 1.

Where to catch England vs Afghanistan live streaming

England vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

England probable playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

Afghanistan probable playing XI: Bilal Sayedi, Nangeyalia kharote, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Noor Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

England vs Afghanistan H2H record

Afghanistan met England only once in the history of the ICC U-19 World Cup losing the game by nine wickets in 2010 in Christchurch. The England team which beat Afghanistan comprised of stars like Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and James Vince.

England vs Afghanistan preview

For Afghanistan, this is also the second time that they have qualified for the semifinals of the ICC U19 World Cup. The first time they qualified was during the 2018 edition. The team started their campaign with a huge 135-run opening win against minnows in Papua New Guinea. Afghanistan suffered the first loss of their campaign when they were beaten by Pakistan by a margin of 24-runs. They bounced back to win the next two games against Zimbabwe and the quarterfinal match against Sri Lanka which they won a 4 run margin.

England on the other hand has been going from strength to strength in the ongoing tournament crushing their opponents in all four matches. They started the campaign with a 7 wicket win over defending champions Bangladesh before easily beating Canada by 106 runs and USE by 189 runs respectively. In the quarterfinal, they faced South Africa U19 Team and won the match by 6 wickets. The match is expected to be an exciting affair as an underdog takes on the mighty England team.

