ICC Under-19 World Cup, AFG Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, And More

The third-place playoff match of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup will see Australia lock horns against Afghanistan at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The third-place playoff match of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup will see Australia lock horns against Afghanistan at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Both teams are coming on the back of losses, which they suffered in their respective semi-final games. Afghanistan was defeated by England by 15 runs, while Australia lost to powerhouse India by 96 runs. 

Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19: H2H record

Australia and Afghanistan have played a total of three games at the U-19 level in the last four editions of the U-19 World Cup since the war-torn country established itself as a serious cricketing side. Australia has an upper hand over Afghanistan, winning two out of three games against the team. Afghanistan, on the other hand, has won just one match against Australia U-19.   

Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19: Full squads

Afghanistan U19 squad: Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai(vc), Mohammad Ishaq(wk) Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Muhammadullah, Khyber Wali, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, Noor Ahmad, Faisal Khan, Naweed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Nangyalai Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Bilal Tarin, Shahid Hassani, Younis.

Australia U19 squad: Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly (Captain), Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie, Liam Blackford, Liam Doddrell, Joel Davies, Sam Rahaley, Aubrey Stockdale.

Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19: Probable XIs

Afghanistan U19: Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (captain), Abdul Hadi, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Bilal Ahmad.

Australia U19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (captain), Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet.

Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Tobias Snell 

Batters: Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie

All-rounders: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Noor Ahmad

Bowlers: Jack Nisbet, William Salzmann, Naveed Zadran, Bilal Ahmad

Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Ishaq 

Batters: Campbell Kellaway, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi 

All-rounders: Cooper Connolly, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Bowlers: Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami

