ICC Under-19 World Cup Final, India Vs England: Will Men In Blue Seal Record 5th Title?

In an action-packed ICC Under-19 World Cup final, the Indian budding stars are all set to take on the England youngsters. India will be aiming to win a fifth U19 World Cup title as they go into the final as favourites. England on the other hand are back in the final for the first time since 1998 and will be hoping to upset India's plans.

England have played well so far having not faced many issues along their way to the final. They won all five of their matches leading up to the final. India have also won all five of their matches but it has not been smooth sailing. They were down to exactly 11 players for one match and 12 for another but they overcame those hurdles in a dominating fashion to get to the final. This is also India's fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final but they were humbled by the Bangladesh team in the previous edition and will hoping to change that this time around.

IND vs ENG WC final: India's road to their fifth consecutive ICC Under-19 World Cup

India's first match of the tournament was against a tough South African team. Batting first, India's skipper Yash Dhull did superbly well to score 82 runs off 100 balls. Kaushal Tambe and Shaik Rasheed added some more runs to the scoreboard putting India's total at 232. But the Indian bowling lineup did well to restrict the Proteas youngsters to just 187 and win by 45 runs.

The matches against Ireland and Uganda were relatively easy for India though they were down to their last few players owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the team. India beat Ireland by 174 and then defeated Uganda by a massive margin of 326 runs. The quarterfinals were slightly more difficult as they were chasing a low target of 111 but lost their opener very early on. But they managed to stabilise the innings and win.

In the semifinals, they took on the Australian team and it was expected to be a tough match. But the Indians made short work of Australia as they set a target of 291. The Indian bowling lineup then bowled out the Aussies for just 194 runs. India vs England now promises to be an intense final match.

IND vs ENG WC final: Can India overcome England?

With India vs England just around the corner, it will be a thrilling final between two teams who are ready to give it their all. Neither will want to lose as they aim India is aiming for a fifth title and England for their first in 24 years. Both teams won all their matches leading up to the final and their players have been in good form.

For India, opener Harnoor Singh has not been in the best of form and might have some trouble against the England pacers. On the other hand, Shaik Rasheed and skipper Yash Dhull have been in sensational form to help the team through. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been in good form and a good start from him could help India to setting a good target or help chase down a target as well.

Vicky Ostwal has been in good form and has let very few runs off his bowling. In the semifinal against Australia, he took three wickets and conceded just 42 runs in his 10 overs at an economy of 4.20. Ravi Kumar has also been in good form and has conceded very few runs. If India's batting and bowling lineup click then there is very little England can do to stop them.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter