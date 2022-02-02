ICC Under-19 World Cup, IND Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, And More

The second semi-final match of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will see India lock horns against Australia at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST. The India U-19 side have a better track record when it comes to playing against Australia in World Cup knockout games. In the last three editions of the marquee event, India U-19 have eliminated Australia U-19 from the finals a total of three times. Both teams will come into today's game with a lot of confidence as they won their respective quarter-final matches comfortably.

India U19 vs Australia U19: Full squads

India U19 squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed (VC), Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats.

Australia U19 squad: Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly (Captain), Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie, Liam Blackford, Liam Doddrell, Joel Davies, Sam Rahaley, Aubrey Stockdale.

India U19 vs Australia U19: Probable XIs

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Siddarth Yadav, Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

Australia U19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet.

India U19 vs Australia U19: Fantasy tips

India U19 have been termed favourites to win today's clash given that they have a better head-to-head record against Australia. India U19 side has been one of the most dominating teams in the U19 World Cup since its inception and is also the most successful team with four titles. The surface in Coolidge is suited for the batters. Both teams will look to the field first if they win the toss.

India U19 vs Australia U19: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Bana

Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (c), Harnoor Singh, Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie

All-rounders: Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe

Bowlers: Vicky Ostwal (vc), Ravi Kumar, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet

India U19 vs Australia U19: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Tobias Snell

Batters: SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly

All-rounders: Kaushal Tambe, Aidan Cahill (vc)

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield

Image: ICC/Twitter