ICC Unveils Likely Dates Of World Cup 2023: Venue, Schedule And All You Need To Know

The ICC World Cup 2023 is set to begin later this year in India and as per the latest development, the tournament's timeline has been fixed. The International Cricket Council has come up with one and half-month of window when the ODI mayhem will take place. Along with that cricket's premier body also disclosed the venues where the 10 marquee teams will battle it out for the ultimate trophy.

With four years passed since the last 50-over champion was crowned the build-up of the tournament's next edition has started. As per ICC, the phase where fresh iconic moments will be created will start in October. In the latest update about the World Cup 2023, ICC has revealed espncricinfo about when the eminent tournament will start and finish. While earlier it was communicated that October will be the month when the ODI World Cup will start, the likely date set out to be October 5, whereas the culmination day would likely be November 19. Thus, from October 5 to November 19 the high-octane cricketing action that the fans always yearn for could officially take place.

Shortlist of venues and schedule

In addition to the dates, ICC also disclosed the shortlist of the dozen venues where a total of 48 matches will be played. While the final will be played at the world's largest cricket stadium i.e., the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Along with that, the other destinations are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai.

The schedule and venues for the particular matches will be divulged later. As per reports, BCCI has deferred the finalising process of venues because of the monsoon season that greets India during points in the year. As for the schedule of matches, usually, ICC announces it at least a year in advance but this time it is waiting before BCCI gets the necessary clearance from the Indian Government. That includes getting a tax exemption and a visa clearance for the Pakistan team. However, with time left the formalities will be cleared and soon India's schedule for the ICC cricket world cup 2023 will be disseminated.